CEO Randy Hylton is leaving after 46 years with , a Kansas City-area nonprofit that provides employment and other opportunities for people with developmental disabilities.
A graduate of William Jewell College, Hylton’s career in many ways mirrors the history of employment for people with disabilities.
His story began in early 1975 at VSI’s first location in North Kansas City, one of Missouri’s early workshops first launched in a former hair salon. Later that year, Hylton was on hand for building Liberty’s first workshop, the first of two Liberty locations that, along with North Kansas City, would eventually serve more than 200 people with disabilities.
People first
Even during workshop construction, Hylton enjoyed working alongside people with disabilities. VSI employee Jack Smith, who became widely known as a Liberty High School athletic trainer, worked on the project, too. He and Hylton were friends until Smith died in 2013.
“The people were what drew me to VSI,” Hylton now recalls. “They were so real, so personable and friendly. It was just natural to want to be a part of that.”
Named VSI’s executive director in 1993, Hylton initiated a number of changes. He led VSI to its first national accreditation by CARF and helped bolster a parent organization, giving formal voice to a group that had been behind workshop creation in VSI’s area and throughout Missouri.
“There’s always been a lot of people involved in workshops that weren’t always obvious,” he noted. “It’s important they have a way to be involved.”
New programs
A major change involved opportunities for people with disabilities outside of workshops via “supported” or community employment with private companies. The jobs were especially good for employees with moderate disabilities who benefited from the support of a job coach and the workshop “parachute.” If the community job didn’t work out, they could return until they wanted to try again. VSI became the first workshop in Missouri to launch a supported employment program.
“I thought, there is no reason we can’t offer both workshop and community employment,” Hylton said. “I’m proud to have provided that service. It made a difference to the people we serve.”
Another change involved those challenged to meet state guidelines for workshop employment. Hylton devised a plan where these workers could receive extra training in work and social skills.
Outside challenges
Despite all of this, not everyone appreciated workshops, and some actively campaigned to close them. That was one reason Hylton became active in the Missouri Association of Sheltered Workshop Managers (MASWM), eventually serving as the group’s vice president, president and legislative chair.
“There were a lot of things happening,” he recalled. “There was a lot of pressure to do away with workshops.”
While new challenges have arisen, positive steps were, and continue to be, achieved. Workshops, once an often-overlooked resource, are better known. Along the way, Hylton has testified before the Missouri Senate, worked with state and national advocacy groups and even faced grilling on television as he made points that aren’t always popular.
“Those who question the value of workshops don’t realize how many people are involved,” he explained, citing grassroots support from parents, including many who helped found workshops.
Needed voices
Others who are overlooked can be surprising. “Most of all, there are the people with disabilities,” Hylton said. “We must ask, ‘What do they want?’ I think a lot of people forget that question. They don’t realize how much the employees enjoy their time at work with their friends, working with their peers and the other benefits of the workshop environment.”
Scheduled to retire Dec. 30 with a reception at VSI in Liberty, Hylton said he’s not certain what he’ll do, although reading is definitely included.
“I’ve already been gifted three books,” he laughed. “I guess I have some reading to do.” He also plans to spend more time with his family, but he doesn’t plan to worry much about VSI.
“I feel we have a very good crew in place,” he said. “We were able to bring them on and give them time to make the transition. I’m very proud of them.”
