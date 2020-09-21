Love INC in need of personal care, household cleaning, baby items

Love INC of Clay County is currently in need of the following personal care and household cleaning items: dish soap, Kleenex tissue, women’s body wash, shampoo and conditioner, toothbrushes and shaving cream for men and women.
Baby items are also needed: baby wipes, baby ointment, baby soap, baby shampoo and baby lotion.
Items can be dropped off at Love INC between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Love INC is located in Freedom House at 2050 Plumbers Way in Liberty. The nonprofit is on the west side of Interstate 35, just off Church Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.