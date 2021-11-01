LIBERTY — While Love INC of Clay County provides emergency financial assistance to individuals and families facing eviction from their home or the shut-off of their utilities, the nonprofit also keeps various personal items in stock too. Many of these items are not approved to be purchased by food stamps.
Currently, the nonprofit is in need of women's body wash, women's conditioner, women's deodorant, dish soap and dryer sheets.
Items can be dropped off at Love INC on Monday through Thursday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Love INC is located in Freedom House at 2050 Plumbers Way in Liberty on the west side of I-35 just off Church Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.