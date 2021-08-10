LIBERTY — Love INC is currently in need of baby care items like lotion, ointment, shampoo and wash.
Items can be dropped off at Love INC between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Love INC is located in Freedom House at 2050 Plumbers Way in Liberty, on the west side of Interstate 35 just off Church Road.
Love INC of Clay County, a nonprofit organization that began in November 1990, is a clearinghouse for Clay County residents in need, serving anyone with a manageable need living at the poverty line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.