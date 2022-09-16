featured top story Love INC needs baby items, dish soap Sep 16, 2022 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Caring and loving for a baby requires some baby hygiene items such as shampoo and baby lotion. Right now, the pantry of Love INC is in need of these items. Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LIBERTY — Love INC of Clay County has a care pantry, which helps the community with home cleaning, personal care and hygiene items for the family, is in need of several necessities. Currently, the pantry is in need of baby lotion, baby wash/shampoo, baby ointment, dish soap, laundry soap, and men's deodorant, according to the executive director, David Rathbun.Items can be dropped off between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, at the Love INC offices, 2050 Plumbers Way, Liberty. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Love Inc Clay County Pantry × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News MOVIE REVIEW: 'See How They Run?' ... more like walk Love INC needs baby items, dish soap Share road this harvest season Schmitt no-shows Missouri Senate debate, Valentine slams Chinese ownership of farmland ‘Wheel of Fortune’: Who Should Take Over From Pat Sajak as Host? (POLL) Kim Kardashian says it's 'so embarrassing' when her children crash her Zoom meetings Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation battle is going to be a movie Marcus Mumford had songs checked by trauma specialist Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFirst of 2 trials for accused murderer to begin this monthKearney knocks off Smithville for first time in 8 yearsDaylight saving time 2022: Will Missouri fall back this year?School bus accident injures 3 in SmithvilleFour more Texas counties declare invasion at southern border, bringing total to 22Former county prosecuting attorney made judgeOld Fashioned Street Faire returns to historic SmithvilleNo major injuries reported after Smithville school bus overturnsWeekend events all over Clay CountyHoly Smoke BBQ Contest, family event starts Friday Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.