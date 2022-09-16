LOVE INC's pantry low on baby items, dish soap

Caring and loving for a baby requires some baby hygiene items such as shampoo and baby lotion. Right now, the pantry of Love INC is in need of these items.

 Metro Creative

LIBERTY — Love INC of Clay County has a care pantry, which helps the community with home cleaning, personal care and hygiene items for the family, is in need of several necessities. 

Currently, the pantry is in need of baby lotion, baby wash/shampoo, baby ointment, dish soap, laundry soap, and men's deodorant, according to the executive director, David Rathbun.

