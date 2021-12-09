LIBERTY — Love INC of Clay County began in November 1990 as a nonprofit organization and is a partnership of Christian churches. The nonprofit helps families in need.
There is emergency rent and utility assistance and an active pantry with many items that are not available through other means of assistance.
Currently, Love INC is in need of several personal care items: women's body wash, liquid hand soap, hand/body lotion, children's toothbrushes, Kleenex/facial tissue, toilet paper, paper towels, baby wipes, and baby ointment.
Items can be dropped off at Love INC between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday in Freedom House at 2050 Plumbers Way in Liberty, which is on the west side of Interstate 35 just off Church Road.
