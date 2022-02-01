LIBERTY — Love INC is in search of volunteers to serve on Wednesdays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Volunteers can serve in the morning, the afternoon, or all day (5 hours).
Love INC of Clay County, 2050 Plumbers Way, Suite 160, Liberty, provides emergency financial assistance to individuals and families facing eviction from their home or the shut-off of their utilities.
Consideration for assistance is made on a case-by-case basis, as funds become available, and without regard to gender, race, age, disability, color, creed, national origin, or religion. Individuals receiving emergency financial assistance must be able to maintain their household after assistance is given, and have income sufficient to meet their ongoing needs.
To volunteer, those individuals must be members in good standing of one of the Clay County partner churches. That list can be found at loveincofclaycounty.org. To get an application or more information, email jgoodwin@loveincofclaycounty.org.
