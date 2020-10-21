The nonprofit Love INC of Clay County has a gap ministry that fills any unmet needs or “gaps” in community services for people in need. The primary focus is providing clients with the opportunity to receive personal care and household cleaning items with dignity, according to the group's website.
Currently, the pantry is in need of many items including laundry soap, facial tissue, women’s body wash, women’s deodorant, shampoo and conditioner, toothpaste, dryer sheets and feminine hygiene products. There are also ongoing baby care needs such as wipes, ointment, soap, shampoo and lotion.
Items can be dropped off at Love INC between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the office at 2050 Plumbers Way in Liberty.
