LIBERTY — Through donations and gifts, in 2021 Love INC of Clay County helped 1,129 households with $62,633 worth of personal care and household cleaning items (which also includes more than 57,000 diapers), and $53,832 in rent and utility assistance keeping 15 families in their homes and helping another 64 families keep or reconnect their utilities, according to a release from David Rathbun, executive director.
Love INC volunteers donated $54,695 worth of time assisting families in need. Plus Love INC also provided hundreds of families with referrals to area churches and agencies for help that Love INC could not provide.
For more information about the partner churches or how to help, Love INC of Clay County, loveincofclaycounty.org, has offices at Freedom House, 2050 Plumbers Way, Suite 160. The phone number is 781-3200 or email at info@loveincofclaycounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.