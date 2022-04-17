LOVE INC's pantry low on baby items, dish soap

CLAY COUNTY — For 30 years, Love INC of Clay County has opened its doors to families in need. Sometimes the needs were small and easily met. At other times a crisis had created a need that could only be met through the generous help of many.
One of the nonprofit organization's most used asset is its care pantry. Currently, the pantry is in need of baby wash, baby lotion, baby shampoo, baby ointment, dish soap and driver sheets.
Items can be dropped off at Love INC between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Love INC is located in Freedom House at 2050 Plumbers Way in Liberty (on the West side of Interstate 35 just off Church Road).
