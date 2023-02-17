The office of Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe is accepting nominations for the 2023 Lieutenant Governor’s Senior Service Award. The Lieutenant Governor’s Senior Service Award promotes and highlights the positive accomplishments Missouri’s senior citizens provide their local communities
The office of Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe is accepting nominations for the 2023 Lieutenant Governor’s Senior Service Award. The Lieutenant Governor’s Senior Service Award promotes and highlights the positive accomplishments Missouri’s senior citizens provide their local communities, according to an office press release.
Nominations are open through March 20. The nomination form can be found online at ltgov.mo.gov/senior-service-award-nominations. Nominees must be Missourians at least 60 years of age and volunteer a minimum of 25 hours per year.
“As Missouri’s official senior advocate, it is one of my highest honors to recognize seniors who positively impact their communities through service,” said Kehoe. “Hundreds of outstanding Missouri seniors have been honored since this award was instituted in 2005, and we are excited to give much-deserved recognition to this year’s winners.”
Kehoe's office staff will review the nominations and coordinate award presentations for selected award winners. Senior Service Award winners will receive an official declaration and challenge coin from Kehoe.
