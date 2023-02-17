senior volunteers

The office of Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe is accepting nominations for the 2023 Lieutenant Governor’s Senior Service Award. The Lieutenant Governor’s Senior Service Award promotes and highlights the positive accomplishments Missouri’s senior citizens provide their local communities, according to an office press release. 

Nominations are open through March 20. The nomination form can be found online at ltgov.mo.gov/senior-service-award-nominations. Nominees must be Missourians at least 60 years of age and volunteer a minimum of 25 hours per year.

