LIBERTY — Clay County African American Legacy Inc. and William Jewell College hosted the 37th annual Northland Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration via Zoom Monday, Jan. 18.
The theme, introduced by Theresa Byrd, CCAAL grant director and one of the celebration’s organizers, came from King’s final book, “Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community?”
“We are here to reflect on these words,” she said. “These are prophetic words for others, especially where we are right now. It is an intentional movement.”
The Rev. Mike Kern of Hosanna Lutheran Church, Liberty, offered the benediction and encouraged those in attendance to “listen deeply to one another and seek an end to injustice.”
Elizabeth MacLeod Walls, president of William Jewell College, spoke of King’s “beloved community.” King’s vision, she said, took note that the beloved community would be a society based on justice, equal opportunity and love for one’s fellow human beings.
Liberty Mayor Lyndell Brenton said King is that example needed now more than ever as people need to continue his works and deeds.
During the event, which went virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cecelia Robinson, CCAAL historian, presented community service awards. One award went to Jacqueline Mayes Hines, who was honored for her dedication to her church and for providing meals to those in need or those unable to get out due to the pandemic. Kimberlie Jo Mason, a senior at Liberty North High School, received a community service award for her volunteerism at several places including a local food bank and as the Key Club president. First Baptist Church's Harvesters Pantry also received one of the awards. For 15 years, the pantry, which is open on the third Saturday of the month, has served 80 to 95 families monthly totaling more than 10,000 people in the span of the pantry. The last award went to Rebuilding Together Kansas City for the nonprofit’s efforts in helping seniors, veterans and low-income families maintain their homes safely.
Dee Rosekrans, another member of the celebration committee, presented the Invictus Award for Social Justice to Clay Countians 4 Inclusion, a diverse group that organized to pursue the removal of the Confederate statue and monument from Fairview Cemetery in Liberty. Two key members of the organization, Byrd and David Sallee, a retired president of William Jewell College, were acknowledged for their efforts.
“This monument has had an impact on the community professionally, emotionally, personally,” Byrd said. “I will do all I can to see this removed.”
Sallee said he has done months of research on the use of such statues to undermine Blacks.
“This monument was installed for this very cause,” he said. “It needs to be removed.”
Wallace Hartsfield II, senior pastor at Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church of Kansas City, served as the keynote speaker for the MLK event. He is an active spokesperson for social and economic justice in the metro area, currently focused on renewing and repopulating blighted neighborhoods.
Hartsfield continued with the theme of “Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community?”
“We must confront chaos and create community,” he said. “In confronting chaos, you must dismantle social injustice. There are many blocks of chaos including poverty. There are 40 million people living below poverty and 100 million working poor in this county. Many are people of color.”
Hartsfield also spoke of racism and segregation where people living in certain zip codes have a life span of 14 to 17 years less than other zip codes in the community.
“We must strive to look and create an ethic of love and respect,” he said. “If we confront chaos and create community with an ethic of love, it will lead to the beloved community.”
