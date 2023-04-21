Matthew 23 Dinner honors In As Much Ministry

The In As Much Ministry volunteers who attended the Matthew 23 Dinner at the Precious Blood Renewal Center posed for a picture to commemorate the moment as well honor the nonprofit's 35 years of community service.
LIBERTY — April is National Volunteer Month, which highlights the impact of volunteers. National Volunteer Week debuted in 1974 in the United States.
On April 17, the staff of Precious Blood Renewal Center decided to honor more than 30 volunteers of In As Much Ministry, the food pantry that serves Clay County.
Volunteers were invited to a Matthew 23 Dinner, a celebration of service that the Renewal Center began hosting a couple years ago. Inspired by the gospel of Matthew 23:11, “The greatest among you will be your servant,” the dinner honors people who have chosen to be of service to others.
For the dinner, the center staff identifies a service program to honor. Renewal Center’s hospitality director Lucia Ferrara extends the invitation and prepares the menu and the environment for the dinner.
Her assistant and son joined in the mix as did engagement director Dennis Coday. He thanked the volunteers for their hundreds of hours bestowed in serving others.
The Matthew 23 Dinner for In As Much Ministry was the third the center has hosted.
During the meal, volunteers sat and chatted. Georgie Edwards has been volunteering for four years. She learned of the nonprofit’s work through her church, St. James Catholic Church. She volunteers at In As Much almost every Thursday and Saturday.
“I’ve been busy all my life,” she said. “I worked 49 years in a hospital lab. I have always had things to do. Volunteering is really no different. This is fulfilling because I see when life throws people curve balls, and they need that help.”
Milka Prodanovic used In As Much’s help, and once things improved, she decided to give back.
“I speak five languages,” said the Croatian-born Prodanovic. “I know we are starting to see families that don’t speak much English and I’m happy to help those customers from other countries.”
Executive Director Debbie Soendker and Ferrara presented certificates of appreciation and publicly thanked them for their service.
Soendker also explained how the ministry came about, dating back to the mid-1980s when Don and Dorothy McClain started a bread and diaper ministry.
By 1988, the nonprofit was officially established at Second Baptist Church and eventually moved into Freedom House in January 2008. This year, the food pantry has provided non-perishable and frozen food items to churches, civic organizations and individuals worth an estimated $646,000 to 1,710 households.
The nonprofit also logged 220 volunteers and their hours served is valued at $117,750.
Jeanne Verssue has been volunteering for six years. She has been a greeter and now helps manage the commodity foods.
“This is the most wonderful group of people,” she said. “It’s a wonderful group of Christian people who work hard, assist each other and make sure to fulfill the needs of the community. It’s a family environment and we are better because we have Debbie as our fantastic leader.”
Before each pantry opening, the group of volunteers prays together, sharing praise and needs.
“We are a chosen family where we all have chosen to serve the needy,” she said.
