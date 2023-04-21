Matthew 23 Dinner honors In As Much Ministry

The In As Much Ministry volunteers who attended the Matthew 23 Dinner at the Precious Blood Renewal Center posed for a picture to commemorate the moment as well honor the nonprofit's 35 years of community service.

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — April is National Volunteer Month, which highlights the impact of volunteers. National Volunteer Week debuted in 1974 in the United States.

On April 17, the staff of Precious Blood Renewal Center decided to honor more than 30 volunteers of In As Much Ministry, the food pantry that serves Clay County.

Matthew 23 Dinner honors In As Much Ministry

In As Much Ministry Executive Director Debbie Soendker thanks volunteer Cecelia Martinez for her volunteering with the food pantry. She often serves as a translator for Spanish-speaking clients.

Renewal Center’s hospitality director Lucia Ferrara thanks Milka Prodanovic for her service as well as her Croatian country of origin. 

Executive Director Debbie Soendker explains the history of In As Much Ministry from its humble creation by Don and Dorothy McClain to its operations today.
Matthew 23 Dinner honors In As Much Ministry

Executive Director Debbie Soendker thanks Marjorie Yates for her service to the food pantry.
Matthew 23 Dinner honors In As Much Ministry

Soendker hands Tom Rule his certificate of appreciation for his years of service. He currently works as a greeter.

