HOLT — Northland Therapeutic Riding center will hold a MayFair shopping event and fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at the center, 13608 Henson Road, Holt.
The day will feature 20 local artisan booths from vendors like Bea’s Flowers and Gifts and Breathe Deep Naturals in Kearney. Other event highlights include photo opportunities with animals from the center, lunch, coffee and raffles for quilts and prizes from vendors.
Funds raised helped support the center, which provides equine therapy to adults and children with disabilities. For more details, visit northlandtrc.org/news-events/mayfair.html.
