Susan Wray, Mid-Continent Public Library's assistant director and chief operating officer, is now stepping into the role of acting director for the library system following the retirement of Steve Potter, MCPL director and CEO, on June 30.
Wray will serve as acting director until the library’s Board of Trustees selects a permanent replacement to fill the role in the coming months.
“We’re fortunate to have Susan at the helm as acting director,” said Joycelyn Tucker Burgo, chair of the MCPL board’s Personnel Committee. “Her experience and knowledge are an incredible asset to MCPL, and the library’s 30-plus locations are in great hands under her leadership.”
Wray has spent her entire 30-plus-year career working in libraries, the last 13 with MCPL and 12 of those as MCPL’s assistant director and COO. Prior to MCPL, Wray spent four years as the director of Joplin Public Library, and the nine years before that in a variety of positions at Kansas City Public Library.
Wray’s professional experience spans nearly every facet of public librarianship including branch operations, overseeing finances and grant writing, according to a library release.
“Working in public libraries is not only my job, but my passion,” said Wray. “It’s an honor to have the opportunity to serve the public, and I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to lead this organization that means so much to so many people.”
As the assistant library director, Wray oversees youth services, community programming, collection development, technical services, information and reader services and safety and security departments. She was instrumental in launching innovative systemwide initiatives, including MCPL’s Student Card program.
She also helped spearhead MCPL’s participation in the Job Skills for New Careers initiative, a partnership between the Truman Heartland Community Foundation, MCPL, the Community Services League and the University of Central Missouri.
In addition to her work for MCPL, Wray is an active member of numerous professional and public service organizations including the Rotary Club of Eastern Independence, which she is a past president of and was selected for the Rotarian of the Year Bob Jones Memorial Award.
She is also the current vice president of the Junior Service League of Independence and is a member of the American Library Association, Public Library Association and Missouri Library Association, where she has served on committees and held various leadership positions. In 2020, Wray was recognized as a Woman of Distinction by The Examiner for her work with the library and in the community.
Wray is a graduate of the University of Missouri–Columbia, where she earned her Master of Library Science degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.