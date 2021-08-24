LIBERTY — The impact of organizers for the Liberty African American Legacy Memorial and Clay County African American Legacy is reminiscent of Harriet Tubman’s words, “Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.”
On Saturday, Aug. 21, strong, provoking change to Liberty’s historical landscape began thanks to these two groups marking the belated Liberty Juneteenth Bicentennial Freedom Celebration.
Cemetery Memorial
The day began with the official kickoff of work to honor more than 750 Black residents buried in the segregated section of the combined Fairview and New Hope Cemeteries.
A sign with names of those buried mostly without markers — the enslaved, domestic staff, day laborers, housewives, infants and children, war veterans, businessmen and more — was seen at the future memorial site.
The ceremony included words from dignitaries from the city, county and state.
“It’s so important for us to know our history,” said state Sen. Lauren Arthur, a Democrat representing District 17, which includes Liberty. “Look at the contributions of all who came before us. The Constitution is something we must think critically about. After all, the American promise includes that all men are created equal.”
Democratic State Rep. Mark Ellebracht of House District 17, who grew up in Liberty, said he didn’t know the history or the legacy of the 750 buried.Standing together, members of the Liberty African American Legacy Memorial committee offered their thoughts on the start of the monument and memorial project. Cecelia Robinson, who also serves on the Clay County African American Legacy Inc. board, said the memorial is part of a three-phased project.
“The first is to honor those who are interred here,” she said. “We then are seeking a Sankofa bird sculpture to go up at the Garrison School Cultural Center. Then we have the Sam Houston Memorial down at Ruth Moore Park.”
Co-chair Harold Phillips, who is also on the Liberty City Council, said there was a confluence of conversations that moved this effort forward with the purpose to honor, respect and name those buried in the cemetery.
“We have crossed the $100,000 mark, but more donations would be appreciated,” he said of fundraising efforts needed for the memorial.
The hope is to have the memorial completed in 2022, Phillips said.
“I grew up here in Liberty, but moved away for a time,” said other legacy co-chair Shelton Ponder. “When I moved back in 1986, there was still a great loss that the field still was empty. We are setting a good example here. We are all related, believe it or not.”
Ruth Moore Park
With the drumline from Liberty North High School leading the way, dignitaries, guests and committee members continued the day of celebrating the community’s diversity history by caravanning from the memorial site Saturday to Ruth Moore Park for dedication of two other historical markers.
AJ Byrd, CCAAL president, said it is an important time to give back. Liberty Mayor Lyndell Brenton said the community stands on the shoulders of great visionaries, especially the two honored with historical markers — Ruth Moore and Sam Houston.
“The work of the late Councilman Sam Houston and his work in establishing a Juneteenth celebration in Liberty is something for all of us to be thankful,” he said.
Arthur said she was personally ignorant of Liberty’s African-American history until Ponder showed her around the Garrison School cultural center. She also presented CCAAL with a proclamation from the state senate.The celebration marked the 21st Juneteenth Freedom Celebration for the city of Liberty and Clay County residents. Juneteenth or June 19 celebrates the emancipation of Black slaves and is now a federally recognized holiday. Liberty was the first suburban city in Clay County and first suburban city in the state to celebrate Juneteenth beginning in 1989 under the watch of Houston. This year’s local celebration was moved from June to August to align with the state’s bicentennial.
Houston’s daughter Eileen Houston-Stewart and her daughter Simone unveiled the marker Saturday. Celeste Moore then celebrated the marker for her mother, Ruth Moore, who was the first female parks board president and instigator for the creation of the park on Grover Street.
“My dad’s motto was to always help make Liberty a better place for everyone,” Houston-Stewart said. “I think we did that here today.”
