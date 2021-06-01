A new, virtual family support group is being formed by the National Alliance on Mental Illness to provide support to families with loved ones under age 18 with a mental health condition. This group will meet the from 6:30 to 8 p.m. via Zoom on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month beginning June 23.
“This is a free, peer-led support group for family members, caregivers and adult friends of children/youth living with a mental health condition. Attendees gain insight from the challenges and successes of others facing similar circumstances,” states a release. “NAMI’s support groups are unique because they follow a structured model, ensuring everyone in the group has an opportunity to be heard and to get what they need.”
By sharing experiences in a safe and confidential setting, NAMI reports attendees gain hope and develop supportive relationships.
“This group allows your voice to be heard and provides an opportunity for your personal needs to be met. It encourages empathy, productive discussion and a sense of community. You'll benefit through other’s experiences, discover your inner strength and learn now to identify local resources and how to use them.”
For more details, including signing up, email MentalHealthMattersKC.com or call 379-6286.
