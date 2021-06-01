Addressing the mental health needs of youth is the responsibility of everyone in a child’s circle of influence, including parents, teachers, coaches, doctors and other community leaders, said Morgan Marks, manager of operations at the Jason Foundation Inc. A new, virtual family support group is being formed by the National Alliance on Mental Illness to provide support to families with loved ones under age 18 with a mental health condition. This group will meet the from 6:30 to 8 p.m. via Zoom on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month beginning June 23.