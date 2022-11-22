During their Nov. 15 meeting, Mid-Continent Public Library’s Board of Trustees approved a contract to hire Aaron B. Mason as the system’s new library director and CEO.

Beginning Jan. 17, 2023, Mason will step into MCPL’s head leadership role, overseeing the library’s 33 branches across Jackson, Clay and Platte counties, and the nearly 850,000 residents they serve. Mason moves to MCPL from Cleveland Public Library, where he spent nearly two decades of his career, most recently holding the role of senior director of outreach and programming services.

