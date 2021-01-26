Mid-Continent libraries resumes select technology services

Mid-Continent Public Library resumed select in-branch technology services at all branches. In addition, branches will continue to offer curbside and drive-up window service to allow library patrons to pick up items reserved through the online catalog.
“Customers will be allowed inside MCPL branches for no more than 90 minutes per day. Limited public computers will be available for use. These will be spaced to comply with social distancing recommendations and cannot be used longer than 60 minutes per customer as well as printing, copying, and faxing services and indoor use of Wi-Fi. Wi-Fi is available outside each of the library (system’s) branches 24/7,” states a MCPL release.
Branches are operating with reduced capacity, which may lead to wait times for use of public computers. Customers are asked to maintain social distance while utilizing all available library services and must wear masks inside the branches throughout their entire visit.
Services that are not available inside branches include:
• Browsing shelves.
• In-person library events. Virtual events are available on MCPL’s social media pages and Dial-A-Story, a phone-based storytime, is available by calling 701-6904.
• Meeting room usage.
• Gathering in large groups.
• Using children’s computers.
“MCPL staff will regularly clean high-touch surfaces throughout the day and will continue to wear personal protective equipment while working with customers and library materials,” states the release.
All returns must continue to be placed in outdoor book drops. Returned items will be retrieved from the book drops and quarantined for 72 hours before being checked back into the library’s collection.
Branches in Clay County include: Kearney, 100 S. Platte-Clay Way; Liberty, 1665 S. Withers Road; North Oak, 8700 N. Oak Trafficway; Smithville, 120 Richardson St.; and Woodneath Library Center, 8900 NE Flintlock Road.
More information about the library system’s available services and branch hours of operation can be found at mymcpl.org/COVID.
