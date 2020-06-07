Jefferson City — Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced Mid-Continent Public Library has been awarded a Spotlight on Literacy Grant of $3,250, according to a state press release.
“Libraries are vital institutions, offering a wealth of resources and learning opportunities to their communities,” Ashcroft said. “Grants like these help ensure Missouri’s libraries can continue to provide quality programs and services to their patrons.”
Spotlight on Literacy Grants provide funding for eligible libraries to encourage reading, language skills development, academic improvement including job skills development, computer skills development, financial literacy and health literacy skills development, per the press release.
The Missouri State Library has approved a total of 169 grant applications in the 2020 fiscal year, totaling $1,454,754.50 in federal awards that the secretary’s office has distributed to libraries throughout Missouri. The grants are funded by the Library Services and Technology Act through the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services.
