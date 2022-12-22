Missing Children’s Day poster contest open to 5th graders

The 2022 national winning poster was created Sue Lee at St. James Episcopal School in Los Angeles.

 Submitted illustration

To help children learn about staying safe and to raise awareness of missing children, the Department of Public Safety is inviting Missouri fifth-graders to participate in the annual National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest.

The national winner and his/her parents and teacher will be invited to Washington, D.C. to participate in the 40th annual National Missing Children’s Day Ceremony on May 24, 2023. Transportation and lodging will be provided.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.