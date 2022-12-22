Missing Children’s Day poster contest open to 5th graders

To help children learn about staying safe and to raise awareness of missing children, the Department of Public Safety is inviting Missouri fifth-graders to participate in the annual National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest.
The national winner and his/her parents and teacher will be invited to Washington, D.C. to participate in the 40th annual National Missing Children’s Day Ceremony on May 24, 2023. Transportation and lodging will be provided.
One fifth-grader from Missouri will be selected as the state winner. That student’s poster will be submitted to the national competition. In addition, the state winner will receive a national award certificate from the U.S Department of Justice, the sponsor of the contest.
"In 1983, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25 as National Missing Children’s Day. Missing Children’s Day is dedicated to encouraging parents, guardians, caregivers and others concerned with the well-being of children to make child safety a priority," reads a release about the contest. "It serves as a reminder to continue our efforts to reunite missing children with their families and an occasion to honor those dedicated to this important cause."
Posters, the completed application and signed consent and release form must be submitted to the Missouri Department of Public Safety, Attention: Michelle Parks – State Contest Manager; P.O. Box 749, Jefferson City, MO 65102, by Jan. 25. Contact Michelle Parks with any questions at (573) 526-1464.
The Missouri winner will be notified in March 2023.
