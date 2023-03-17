dog

Pet owners need to be careful with cannabis products that could be harmful to the family dogs. 

With the recent legalization of recreational cannabis in Missouri and with the increased potency of modern strains and the different forms it can take, the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Medical Center of Mid-America wants to remind pet owners that cannabis is not a safe substance for pets to ingest in any way. 

According to the Humane Society, dogs are much more sensitive to the effects of THC than people are. It is exceedingly rare for marijuana to be lethal, but cannabis poisoning is dangerous, distressing and can have serious effects on your dog.

