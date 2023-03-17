With the recent legalization of recreational cannabis in Missouri and with the increased potency of modern strains and the different forms it can take, the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Medical Center of Mid-America wants to remind pet owners that cannabis is not a safe substance for pets to ingest in any way.
According to the Humane Society, dogs are much more sensitive to the effects of THC than people are. It is exceedingly rare for marijuana to be lethal, but cannabis poisoning is dangerous, distressing and can have serious effects on your dog.
The rising popularity of edibles is particularly dangerous for dogs as it allows them to accidentally consume a large amount of THC quickly in small gummies or baked goods left unattended.
Common symptoms of cannabis toxicity in dogs are: tremors, vocalizing, pupil dilation, irregular heartbeat, body temperature dysregulation, vomiting and seizures.
“If you believe your dog has ingested marijuana you need to bring them in for emergency veterinary evaluation as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Nicole Fulcher, AMCMA director. “Although it’s very uncommon for a pet to die from cannabis poisoning, complications from symptoms, like choking on vomit, can cause aspiration pneumonia, leading to death at worst and extreme distress at best.”
While some evidence has shown that marijuana may provide legitimate health benefits for humans under medical supervision or in modest quantities, it is dangerous for pets.
However, CBD — a different cannabinoid — can be useful for reducing anxiety and chronic pain in pets. Unlike THC, CBD is not psychoactive and is safe and effective for dogs with joint pain or geriatric soreness. It is important, however, that any CBD product be administered with veterinary approval and guidance.
To learn more and in case of any marijuana-related pet emergency, make sure you have your veterinarian’s contact information handy.
