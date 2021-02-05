The arctic blast moving in this weekend is bringing the chance of snow, subzero wind chills and lows in the single digits next week.
While it’s important for humans to bundle up and stay inside whenever possible, winter weather is also dangerous for pets, especially outdoor animals. The Humane Society of Missouri is urging extreme caution to pet parents as Missouri is about to face bitterly cold temperatures, according to a press release.
The Humane Society of Missouri’s life-saving motto in winter is "35 Degrees and Below, Protect Fido!" The following is a list of tips to proctect pets.
Bring pets inside. Pets cannot be outside for long periods of time in this weather. A common misconception is fur will protect a pet in cold weather. Just like people, cats and dogs are susceptible to hypothermia and frostbite and should not be left outside in the cold for prolonged periods of time, no matter the circumstance.
Provide a cozy space. If there are no other options and animals are going to be left outdoors, owners should provide a well-insulated, draft-free, appropriately sized doghouse with a sturdy, flexible covering to prevent icy winds from entering. Adequate shelter is mandatory by law.
Press “paws” on pet injuries. Upon coming inside, check your animal’s paws for signs of cold weather damage, such as a cracked paw pad, redness between toes, bleeding as well as chemicals such as rock salt.
Layer up your pup. If your dog has a thinner coat or seems bothered by cooler temperatures, consider a sweater or a dog coat. But be careful, a wet sweater or coat can actually make your dog colder. Keep it dry.
Schedule a winter wellness exam. If your pet has not visited the veterinarian for their annual wellness exam, don’t delay. Cold weather can worsen certain medical conditions such as arthritis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.