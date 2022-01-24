LIBERTY — The Missouri Humanities Council has awarded a grant of $4,000 to Friends of the Pharis Farm in support of the project, “Experiencing a Historical Documentary: DONALD C PHARIS, Humanitarian." The MHC is the only statewide agency in Missouri devoted exclusively to humanities education for citizens of all ages. It has served as a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities since 1971.
Friends of the Pharis Farm received the grant to document and preserve Donald Pharis’s contributions to Clay County and Missouri in agriculture and conservation. The production of the video on March 23, 2022 will be open to the public, according to a press release.
Friends of the Pharis Farm is a not-for-profit engaged in preserving and improving the Donald C., Helen, and Laura Pharis Historic Home and Conservation Education Farm. Professionals working within the project are Dr. Chris McCoy, Dave Simmons, and Chris Harris.
McCoy, assistant professor of theater at William Jewell College, will lead humanitarian and educational processes. Simmons, owner and creative director of Thill Media, will provide expertise in historical documentary creation. Harris, Clay County historian, will contribute historical research and dramaturgy. Partners for this project include Clay County and Liberty Academy.
Donald Pharis purchased the farm in 1927 from the Bell Family. He was drawn to the land and the rich intriguing history of the Bell House. He and his first wife Helen, and later his second wife, Laura preserved the structure and collected period antiques to fill the rooms of the home.
The Pharis family was very involved in the community and the log cabin on the farm was a place where the Pharis family often hosted youth groups such as school children, 4-H, FFA, scouts, churches, and others. Upon his death, Pharis donated the property to Clay County.
Clay County Historic Sites, a division of the Parks Department, continues to conduct a variety of agricultural and conservation programs on the 160-acre farm. The history of the Liberty farm predates the Civil War and has been a point of interest to area residents and visitors from around the world throughout the years. Liberty Academy, in partnership with Clay County Historic Sites and Friends of the Pharis Farm, has led projects in order to bring the late Donald C Pharis’s vision of making his homestead a place of learning, friendship, and sustainability.
For more information about the Friends of the Pharis Farm project, call Miriam Spencer, 446-8626 or email spencer_mm@yahoo.com.
