The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt comes to the Northland from 12:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Ben Ferrel Platte County Museum at 220 Ferrel St., Platte City. The quilt has been touring the state as part of the state’s bicentennial.
Quilters from or associated with counties throughout the state created blocks used. Blocks chosen for inclusion were judged on not only a description of their significance and whether they met criteria, but also on their level of creativity and craft, states a release.
“We knew we wanted to do something truly statewide that would reach every county in some way, shape or form even in a minimal way,” explained Michael Sweeney, Missouri Bicentennial coordinator with the State Historical Society of Missouri. “A lot of these blocks are expressions of place and an opportunity to view them together and to put them in conversation was something we aimed for.”
Audrey Lammers of Liberty created Clay County’s quilt block in a log cabin pattern signifying the birthplace and home of Jesse James, where she volunteers as an historical interpreter. The quilt block includes the names of every city in Clay County with additional embroidery referencing industry and agriculture.
Lammer explained one side of the quilt block is in red, white and blue and the other in red, white and black symbolizing divided loyalties in the county during the Civil War. Platte County’s quilt block represents the county through images that include a log cabin and tobacco field, MCI Airport and Kansas City’s skyline.
The block’s creator, Sharon Alice Sumner of Kansas City-North, found inspiration in a historic double-sided cabin with a central breezeway that was built in Platte County in the late 1830s and restored to a single cabin. It is preserved as the “Carpenter Shop/Bank 1830s” at Shoal Creek Living History Museum inside Hodge Park in Kansas City.
In addition to Missouri’s Bicentennial Quilt, the Ben Ferrel Platte County Museum is featuring an exhibit of mini quilts honoring Missourians and on loan from the Northland Needlers Quilt Guild. More information about both displays can be found online at pchs1882.org or by calling the museum at 431-5121.
