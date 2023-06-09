Stay safe in summer heat

Drinking plenty of water along with eating light, well-balanced meals is recommended to help prevent heat-related health emergencies.

 Metro Creative

As summer weather arrives, Missourians are reminded to be aware of the dangers posed by extreme heat and humidity and take precautions as they spend more time outdoors.

“Summers in Missouri can not only be hot and uncomfortable but also dangerous, especially for more vulnerable groups like children, the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions,” State Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Remillard said. “It’s important for Missourians to be aware of these safety risks and know how to protect themselves and others.”

