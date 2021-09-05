To better serve those needing to report concerns of abuse, neglect and exploitation of elderly and disabled Missourians, the Department of Health and Senior Services’ Adult Abuse and Neglect Hotline revised its hours of operations to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In November of 2019, the Department of Health and Senior Services implemented an online reporting method, allowing concerned citizens and mandated reporters to submit reports of abuse, neglect and exploitation in an efficient, secure and confidential way, states a release.
This online reporting method is available 24 hours a day, 7 days per week and provides an option for concerned citizens to submit reports during and outside of normal business hours.
Since implementing this reporting method, approximately one-third of all reports are now submitted this way.
"While the online reporting portal has helped to ease call volume demands, additional efforts are still needed to ensure that no call goes unanswered," states the release.
“The new operational hours for the hotline will allow for increased staffing during times of highest call volume,” said Robert Knodell, acting director of DHSS. “This will help reduce wait times and make it easier to reach a call center agent during normal business hours.”
Calling 911 should be used for emergencies as the Adult Abuse and Neglect Hotline is not intended for emergency response. For the online portal, visit health.mo.gov/safety/abuse/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.