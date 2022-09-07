LIBERTY — Crew members of Liberty Fire Department’s C shift saved the life of a young mother Aug. 12.
Around 3 p.m. that day, a 911 call from the mother who has a 1-week-old, a 13-year-old and a 6-year-old. She was on Spring Street and developed chest pain.
“I was bent over to look at some baby clothes that my sister sent,” said Jessica Kohn. “I felt this tight pressure in my chest and I was lightheaded. I sat on the ground and managed to dial the phone. Then I handed the phone to my husband, Adam.”
Paramedics Jake Shirley and Beth Thompson along with Chad Leath, one of the city’s new firefighters, responded as did Capt. Scott Sutton, fire medic Billy Combs and firefighter Brice Vaughn. They found the new mother having a heart attack.
As they started treatment, the mother suddenly went into cardiac arrest. Combs, who was right beside Kohn, jumped into the ambulance and started CPR and then the paddles.
“I noticed her hand moving,” he said.
According to Combs, Kohn asked the crew, “What happened? I just had the craziest dream!”
She was then transported to Liberty Hospital, where she spent four days.
Her diagnosis was Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection. This leads to a reduction or blockage of blood flow to the heart, which causes heart muscle damage and can lead to a heart attack.
According to the Mayo Clinic, the strain of pregnancy and labor can add to the stress on weaker blood vessels, leading to a tear. SCAD has been found to occur most often in the first few weeks after delivery, but it can also occur during pregnancy.
“I have one of the largest stents in my heart now,” Kohn said, who has also started cardiac rehabilitation. “I am beyond grateful.”
After getting out of the hospital in August, Kohn and her family went to the Liberty Fire Department to thank those that saved her life. Kohn’s mother Renee Cano told Combs that she has no words of thanks that are enough for saving her daughter.
“I have been teaching CPR since 1996 and I would say it’s one of the most important skills,” Combs said.
Kohn and her husband brought their new daughter in to see the firefighters. She hugged everyone she could.
“I wouldn’t be here without you guys,” she said. “I get to be here for my family.”
Jordan Jackson serves as the ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction program manager at Liberty Hospital. He said when he saw Kohn’s positive outcome, he enjoyed sharing the feedback with other first response and lifesaving agencies.
Shirley, who served as the lead firefighter/paramedic for Kohn, also loves positive outcomes.
“We were a well-oiled machine,” Shirley said of the team that responded. “When we get to see a heart attack survivor, it makes me feel like I’m in the right profession and making that difference.”
Liberty Fire Chief John Mills said he is proud of the team and the outcome.
“It’s what we are trained to do,” he said. “Coupled with the tools we have, our department aims to provide the highest quality of care. These are the outcomes we all want to see.”
For Pete VanNess, assistant chief of EMS, the team effort reminded him of the quote attributed to Roman philosopher Seneca, “Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.”
