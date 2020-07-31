LIBERTY — From 9 to 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, Liberty Parks and Recreation has partnered with Serenity on the Square to offer Moonlight Yoga at Stocksdale Park, 901 S. La Frenz Road.
Moonlight Yoga is a monthly benefit of the off-leash dog park instructed and coordinated by Patti Stark, owner of Serenity on the Square. Moonlight Yoga has raised more than $3,500 for various needs and maintenance at the Stocksdale Park Dog Park.
