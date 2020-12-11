MOVIE REVIEW: No prom-posal for this musical

A star studded cast tries to use Broadway caliber original tunes about the trendy topic of inclusivity to distract us from the fact that not only is the plot thin in “The Prom," but some of the choices made in the creation of the film are a cautionary tale in tolerance themselves.
This very "High School Musical" musical is over-the-top in a way that allows the actors to successfully wink at the audience to indicate they’re in on their own joke wearing ridiculous costumes and stilted dialog.
However, nothing can be done about the devastatingly light treatment of its serious subject - the plight of a gay Indiana teenager who comes out and is promptly and mercilessly bullied by her entire town. Perhaps uglier than down-on-their-luck Broadway stars subsequently setting out to callously improve their own reputations by “Changing the world one lesbian at a time” is the casting of the very straight James Corden as one of the major LGBTQ+ characters.
Moving beyond that, Jo Ellen Pellman shines as Emma, a Midwestern lesbian who’s prom is canceled rather than allow her to bring a same sex date. Pellman’s Disney Rapunzel-like voice combined with irreverently sarcastic lyrics like “Note to self/Don’t be gay in Indiana” might have been enough to make this movie a hit if Ryan Murphy (“Glee”) hadn’t also insisted on casting gay icons rather than actual gay actors in prominent roles.
The song she most often reprises in the film, “I just want to dance with you,” is so stunning that it eventually almost erases everything that’s wrong with the film, but not quite. I’m a bit worried about her future after a dud like this the same way I worried about Storm Reid who made her big debut in the disastrous “A Wrinkle in Time”, but so far her career has turned out OK.
Meryl Streep (“Mamma Mia”), Nicole Kidman (“Moulin Rouge”) and Corden (“Carpool Karaoke”) hear of Emma’s situation and decide to intervene on her behalf with fiery songs and sudden dance breaks amidst a “My dad has a barn” attitude to help reinstate the dance and even become her fairy godparents to dress her for prom.
Arriving in the Bible Belt, the out-of-touch actors seem astounded that parents still disown their gay children and aren’t prepared for the cruelty of that harsh reality. Ultimately, the message seems to be that it’s all too easy to convert the hearts and minds of parents and popular kids alike and that’s even more offensive. The film acts like this is the first inclusive prom ever, so I hope Indiana either gets the message or gets comfortable with their place in America’s psyche.
Sadly, Kidman’s big solo is nothing short of embarrassing, the big climactic religious song, “Love Thy Neighbor” is laughably out of touch and though Streep’s chemistry with Keegan-Michael Key is kind of magical, their inexplicable side love story adds nothing and is just superfluous.
Falling somewhere between the hilariously bad remake of “Annie” and the triumphant redux of “Hairspray," “The Prom'' would have been better as a simple story about aging Broadway nerds trying to relive their own proms, leaving the LGBTQ+ plot to a separate standalone on-screen exploration instead of shoehorning those plots together.
Instead, it’s overly long and overwrought with forced gay tropes. “The Prom” has some good points (namely most of the soundtrack and its young female leads), but at best, it's uneven and at worst, offensive to its very target audience.
