MOVIE REVIEW: Try to dream a little dream

Like most of the characters in “Dream Horse," I know “sod all” about race horses, but that doesn’t stop that group of working class Welsh dreamers from forming a syndicate to breed, raise and train a horse into a champion. Thankfully, knowing or even being interested in horse racing isn’t necessary to enjoy this sweet and inspiring true story.
Toni Collette (“Muriel’s Wedding," “Hereditary”) is Jan, a former award winner in the area of pigeon husbandry in the early 2000’s who is faced with an empty nest in more ways than one and an out-of-work husband, so she starts looking for something new to bring joy back into her life.
On a hunch, she starts researching the feasibility of raising a horse on her meager means and an idea is born - an idea that eventually involves and revitalizes nearly all of her friends and neighbors. It starts as an affordable group activity meant to be done just for the fun of the experience, but surprisingly turns into a true money and memory making endeavor.
Jan’s friends contribute just 10 pounds a week for two years to the syndicate while they buy a mare together and see it through pregnancy. By the time the foal is born, my heartstrings and theirs were officially pulled. A generous helping of Tom Jones and other festive native music only increases all the "feels." Comparisons to “The Full Monty” and “The Commitments” are inevitable and warranted, with similar pithy ensemble casts and a ‘picking themselves up by their bootstraps’ vibe.
Damien Lewis (“Band of Brothers," “Homeland”) is surprisingly effective as a man who does know about racehorses, so much so that he once almost lost everything due to bad luck in the industry. He plays up the everyman aspect of his character and isn’t his usual mysterious and sultry at all. “Dream Horse” is also a good first feature film effort for Director Euros Lyn and Writer Neil McKay who had previously done television almost exclusively.
Because this is a true story, you can look up all the races Dream Alliance eventually runs and wins, but without spoilers, it culminates in the biggest race in the country, the Welsh National. The odds were against Dream and the syndicate every step of the way, but that is exactly why stories like this must be told.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.