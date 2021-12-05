University of Missouri Extension will hold a free online class on produce safety for gardeners 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
MU Extension horticulturists Patrick Byers and Justin Keay will offer tips on growing, harvesting, processing and storing produce safely. Participants will learn best practices to reduce the risk of foodborne illness from harvested garden produce, according to a press release.
The program is not geared toward commercial growers, Keay said. It was developed for home gardeners, community garden participants and MU Extension Master Gardeners. (For information on free training for commercial growers, visit muext.us/n5439.)
“Growing safe produce is a goal we should all be working toward,” he said. “This class will help you understand how to identify and address produce safety risks in the garden.”
For details and free registration, visit muext.us/GardenProduceSafety2022.
