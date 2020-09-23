Music in the Park Saturday

LIBERTY — From 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, there will be live music at Stocksdale Park, 901 S. La Frenz Road. The event, called Music in the Park, is presented by JC Music, Serenity on the Square and Liberty Parks and Recreation.
Performances will be from Generation Z, Lily & Georgia, Reagan & Gracie Schwalm and Jaeda Dickens.
While the event is free, donations are welcome to support the Liberty Parks & Rec Foundation’s Youth Scholarship Program.
Physical distancing guidelines will apply.
