CLAY COUNTY — The National Night Out 2022 will be Aug. 2.
National Night Out is a community building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
In Clay County, the free event will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. around the downtown Liberty Square.
Join the Clay County Sheriff's Office and Liberty Police Department in this free, fun, family-friendly event celebrating police-community partnerships, according to the announcement. There will be law enforcement and fire equipment displays, bounce houses, an obstacle course, exotic petting zoo, snacks and more.
