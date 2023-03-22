LIBERTY — Martha Lafite Thompson Nature Sanctuary, 407 N. La Frenz Road, incorporated in late 1976. The nature center and surrounding wildlife preserve has been a bustling place for hiking, nature lessons and special events such as the community favorite Fairy Tale Forest ever since.
However, for many visitors, the name of the sanctuary is simply that. For the sanctuary’s board president, Anne Nickel, the woman behind the land and name is worth knowing. Director Michael Sandy told Nickel he had one of Thompson’s diaries and Nickel jumped at the chance to read it.
The diary documents Thompson’s life from 1933 to 1937.
“After I read it, I realized that it’s a snapshot of her days,” Nickel said. “I poured over the entries and essentially transcribed her words. Reading her words gave me this view into her life.”
Nickel didn’t want the sanctuary’s namesake to be lost to history. Nickel has now created several displays that are in the center, dedicated to Thompson’s life and the years depicted in the diary titled "Legendary Lafite."
“She led such an interesting life,” she said. “There are names that we’ve heard of in her diary. They are the names of families around here or streets that now bear their names. I wanted to tell her story.”
Nickel wants to ramp up interest in the sanctuary as the 50th anniversary is less than three years away.
Thompson grew up in Liberty and graduated from Liberty High School in 1929. She married Omar Thompson in her late 20s. Omar owned and operated a greenhouse and nursery. In 1954, the Thompsons purchased 53 acres of land, which is now the west section of the nature sanctuary.
Later they added a trail system and the picnic shelter. They enlisted Audubon members to begin restoration of the property and Martha worked with local attorney, Conn Withers, to establish her vision of the sanctuary.
“Doing historic research meant trips to the Clay County Archives,” Nickel said. “I worked on this project for about a year.”
She also received substantial aid from local historian Michelle Cook.
“It surprised me about how social she was,” she said. “She met with friends sometimes daily, if not weekly. She would take her horse to Brant’s on the Square. Reading her diary is like experiencing Liberty through her lens. She was unconventional with the chance for education and some wealth. She definitely bucked the norms of the day.”
The display will be up through the end of May.
While the initial research has been completed, Nickel is not done with Martha or Omar. She wants to learn more about Omar, his background and a marriage license.
“This is the beginning in many ways,” Nickel said. “We are planning more community outreach and two exhibits each year. We are aiming for some new energy here.”
