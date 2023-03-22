LIBERTY — Martha Lafite Thompson Nature Sanctuary, 407 N. La Frenz Road, incorporated in late 1976. The nature center and surrounding wildlife preserve has been a bustling place for hiking, nature lessons and special events such as the community favorite Fairy Tale Forest ever since.

However, for many visitors, the name of the sanctuary is simply that. For the sanctuary’s board president, Anne Nickel, the woman behind the land and name is worth knowing. Director Michael Sandy told Nickel he had one of Thompson’s diaries and Nickel jumped at the chance to read it.

Martha Lafite Thompson diary

Anne Nickel holds the small diary formerly owned by the late Martha Lafite Thompson.
Inside of diary

Martha Lafite Thompson's diary from 1933 to 1937 is laid out differently with each day fixed and the entries from all five years under that specific date.

Martha Lafite Thompson Nature Sanctuary board president Anne Nickel shares her investment of time and energy in examining the small diary once owned by the late landowner. The results of Nickel's work is now display at the center, 407 N. La Frenz Road in Liberty.
Omar and Martha Lafite Thompson exhibit

These two stands feature Omar and Martha Lafite Thompson as well as places Martha enjoyed visiting including the old movie theater in the city as well as Excelsior Springs.

Southeast Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.