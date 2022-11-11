SMITHVILLE — For Navy Reserves veteran Mary Egurrola, the path to military services wasn’t a straight line. She joined the military in 1983 while having a family and a full-time teaching career.
“I was thinking I wanted a second career and saw the military as an opportunity,” she said, adding she had been a teacher more than a decade when she joined the Naval Reserves. “At that time, I was teaching preschool, handicapped-conditioned children.”
Egurrola ended up serving eight years in the Navy Reserves and achieved the rank of E6-SKI or storekeeper first class. While she grew up in Kansas, Egurrola had been teaching in New York when she joined the service. She completed basic training in New Orleans and then was stationed at Weapon Station Earle 702 in Rome, New York. Later she was transferred to NORVA D402, the Naval Supply Center in Syracuse, New York.
When she joined the Navy Reserves, Egurrola said it was tough at times as a career woman who was also juggling having a family.
“Every month there were 12 continuous days of work on those weeks of duty. Often there was traveling by plane to Norfolk (Virginia). More than once I traveled home through snowstorms to get home at 3 a.m. or later. There were hundreds of hours devoted to remaining physically fit, studying for Navy advancement exams and preparing for unit duties,” she said, adding she thanks her family for their support during those years. “It was crucial to maintain and ensure a balance between military duty, teaching and family life.”
While it was tough, she said she wouldn’t trade those eight years of service as the Navy enriched her life in a multitude of ways.
“There is no better feeling than saluting our flag in uniform,” Egurrola said, adding her father was a Merchant Marine and that having a father with five daughters and her as the only one who went into military service, brings added pride and a special connection with her father. “I’m grateful to anyone who has served. I think it’s an opportunity to go to college for those without other chances to do so. It gives you opportunities to learn about things outside civilian life, other cultures and people. It gives you opportunities to travel and learn to no other extent.”
Egurrola’s duties in the Navy included being a public relations officer, writing hundreds of lesson plans on procedures and practices involving inventory, lecturing on inventory management, training in firefighting and becoming forklift certified and achieving security clearance.
“In Charleston, South Carolina, I attended military leadership and management education and training for leading petty officer. I also was assigned special active duty in Silver Spring, Maryland. I helped implement the first computer program for outstanding requisitions Navy-wide,” she said. “There were so many experiences I was able to participate in. Once, I was able to meet sailors from the Russian Navy. I talked with people from all over the United States and have been in a nuclear submarine and on carriers.”
Travel also included time spent in Japan.
“Our last duty station was at Yokota Air Base in Japan. During that time, I taught in a Japanese school. Also, I taught in a Department of Defense School,” said Egurrola.
Serving in the Navy Reserves, the veteran said, gave her confidence, personal strength and provided the opportunity for her to be an example to other female children, showing them they can achieve anything if they work hard.
Looking back on her life and military service, Egurrola said she is grateful for many things, but three most of all: God, family and country. She said she stays grounded in her faith and has strong connection to it, in part, thanks to her church family at Our Savior Lutheran in Smithville.
“It is important to me that there are veterans in our church community, some have served and some are serving,” she said. “Secondly, I am extremely grateful for my family and extended family. Family members have served in the Marine Corps, Navy, Army, Air Force and Merchant Marines. Lastly, I am grateful for this country of ours. The USA is the land of the free because of the brave men and women of the Armed Forces. All people should never forget the missing in action and the prisoners of war.”
As a way of giving back to those that gave her so much, Egurrola is active in Smithville American Legion Post No. 58, participating in the Patriotic Stitchers group that creates quilts for veterans. To date, the group has made and donated hundreds of quilts to veteran families, she said.
“The American Legion Post 58 in Smithville is a tribute to the veteran community. They are an amazing family of people consisting of veterans and those supporting veterans,” Egurrola said. “… The Legion supports so many community organizations, is open to the public and I am proud to be a member. God bless the USA.”
