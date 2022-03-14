LIBERTY — Applications for the annual Liberty Neighborhood Enhancement Grant program close on March 15. These grants help neighborhood associations reinvest in their own neighborhoods and in the Liberty community.
To be eligible for the grant:
The neighborhood must be organized as a neighborhood or homeowners’ association and be registered with the city. The association is not required to be incorporated or have tax exempt status, but must have an elected board, adopted by-laws and membership.
The project must be permanent neighborhood improvements that benefit the entire neighborhood and must be located in the city’s right-of-way. Examples of eligible projects include: landscaping, planting street trees, or installing signage for a neighborhood watch or subdivision.
Project proposals must be approved by a vote of the neighborhood or homeowners’ association board, or a majority vote of the residents present at the meeting for such purpose.
Neighborhoods must provide a 25% match to the cost of the project, which could be met through the value of donated services, materials, and labor in addition to cash.
Selected projects must be completed by Dec. 31. For an application, visit libertymissouri.gov/1445/Neighborhoods.
