New Liberty library open

LIBERTY — On Wednesday, Sept. 23, Mid-Continent Public Library opened its new library off Withers Road in Liberty. The 18,500-square-foot Withers branch at 1665 S. Withers Road will serve as a replacement for the former Liberty branch at 1000 Kent Street, which closed last month.
The new building is more than 1,000 square feet larger than the old Liberty branch and offers a variety of upgraded amenities, including:
• a drive-up window;
• enclosed community room for public programs;
• smaller collaboration and study rooms;
• an outdoor reading and seating area; and
• native landscaping.
“We are thrilled to be able to welcome the Liberty community into this incredible new facility,” said Kara Drury, Withers Branch manager. “This modern, upgraded space will allow us to better serve our customers for years to come.”
Customers who used MCPL’s nearby Woodneath Library Center, 8900 NE Flintlock Road, Kansas City, after the Liberty branch closed will automatically have their held materials transferred to the new Withers Branch.
Currently, materials at all MCPL locations must be reserved and picked up through curbside or drive-thru window service due to COVID-19 safety restrictions not allowing the public indoors at the facilities. All public programs, including storytimes, are currently being held virtually through Zoom or the MCPL360 Facebook page.
The construction of the Withers branch is part of MCPL’s ongoing Capital Improvement Plan, which launched after passage of Proposition L in 2016. The library system is working with Sapp Design Architects, Helix Architecture + Design, and JE Dunn to upgrade all of its existing branches and add two new units of service by the end of 2022. Prop L funding has also allowed the library system to expand branch hours, enhance special services, augment early literacy efforts and purchase more materials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.