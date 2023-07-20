In a Lifetime creators talk about reflective life simulation game

Dr. Bob Williams and his daughter, Kali Young, share their simulation game “In a Lifetime.” The family of educators and psychologists crafted the game where players can explore career paths and life choices in a safe environment.

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — A family of educators created an interactive online game that allows users to see what life choices can mean. “In a Lifetime” is a computer game part of In a Lifetime Simulations, an independent gaming development company based in Kansas City.

Dr. Bob Williams and his daughter Kali Young visited with the Courier-Tribune recently to discuss the game. Williams, a professor of psychology at Maple Woods Community College, said he has been working on the game for 35 years. Williams’ wife, Dr. Sharon Williams, also a professor of psychology at Maple Woods Community College, and son Dr. Alex Williams, a University of Kansas psychology professor, were also part of the development team. David Goben is a game software developer. The whole team are Northlanders.

