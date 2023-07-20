Dr. Bob Williams and his daughter, Kali Young, share their simulation game “In a Lifetime.” The family of educators and psychologists crafted the game where players can explore career paths and life choices in a safe environment.
LIBERTY — A family of educators created an interactive online game that allows users to see what life choices can mean. “In a Lifetime” is a computer game part of In a Lifetime Simulations, an independent gaming development company based in Kansas City.
Dr. Bob Williams and his daughter Kali Young visited with the Courier-Tribune recently to discuss the game. Williams, a professor of psychology at Maple Woods Community College, said he has been working on the game for 35 years. Williams’ wife, Dr. Sharon Williams, also a professor of psychology at Maple Woods Community College, and son Dr. Alex Williams, a University of Kansas psychology professor, were also part of the development team. David Goben is a game software developer. The whole team are Northlanders.
“Think about Monopoly,” Bob explained. “It’s a game about making money and buying property, but I don’t become an expert in business after I play it. Even the game of Life is about money but doesn’t explore decision-making. Our game is designed to be an accurate representation of how life works.”
The game’s scenarios move players from the age of 15 to 100 or older.
Young, who has been in education for 16 years, has served as a teacher and vice principal. She is focusing on game production and client success for those using the game.
“This is education done safely,” Young explained. “You can play a character who is seeking only monetary compensation and you can see how a career as such would impact you, your family and your health.”
Players can get married if they want and have children if they want.
“Those relationships can provide issues for players as they age and as their kids age, too,” Bob said. “You get seven turns in the game and choices can affect physical and mental health. There are serious diseases such as cancer and depression.”
Bob said the team “really believes that you learn from mistakes and can learn those safely in the game.”
“Players can use a limited amount of effort, or they can see what priorities look like,” Young said. “You can share what you value and what those values align with your priorities. You can play it endlessly and the negativity is confined to the game, but there are lessons to learn.”
Bob said the word “effort” is critical.
“People who attribute things to effort can build strengths in life,” he said. “That self-strength is critical.”
Young said players can customize characters to be just like themselves or can play someone who is the opposite.
“In a class setting, teachers can build characters like their students,” she said. “You can gain added empathy. Students can explore career choices and reflect on their values. Freshmen in college can explore majors and career choices too.”
Young said she could see high school social science courses using the game. Businesses could use the game to help look at work-life balance, she said.
“This game is for many audiences,” Bob said. “You could see a support group playing a character together. It’s a safe environment. Life coaches could play use it. I designed the game to help players learn about change.”
There are currently two versions of the game with one being designed for those in the K-12 setting.
“You can play as a different gender or race to walk a mile in those shoes,” Bob said.
“It’s such a safe space,” Young said. “There are also results given at the end for further evaluation.”
