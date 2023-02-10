No Super Bowl Sunday complete without chicken wings

There's no right or wrong way to watch the Super Bowl, but some might consider a Super Bowl soiree without chicken wings a major faux pas.

 Metro Creative

Few events generate as much enthusiasm among sports fans and non-sports fans as the Super Bowl. For sports fans who can't wait to see the National Football League crown a new champion, the game itself is a must-watch event. For those who aren't fans of the game, Super Bowl Sunday is still a chance to chow down and socialize with friends and family.

There's no right or wrong way to watch the Super Bowl, but some might consider a Super Bowl soiree without chicken wings a major faux pas. For those who want to avoid such a misstep, this recipe for "Virgil's Smoked Chicken Wings With Blue Cheese Dip" from Neal Corman's "Virgil's Barbecue Road Trip Cookbook" (St. Martin's Press) is sure to please.

