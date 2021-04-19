Nominations for Smithville 2021 Community Awards open

SMITHVILLE — During the May Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce member luncheon May 12, the membership will recognize at least one individual and one business in Smithville for their “exceptional resilience and adaptability during 2020,” states a release. “We want to hear your success stories, and we want to celebrate the positives that came out of the past year.”
Nominations can be made online at the chamber’s website, smithvillechamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.