In honor of Older Americans Month, KC Shepherd’s Center is accepting nominations for the fourth annual 2021 70 Over 70 Awards, a celebration that recognizes community and leadership contributions of older adults. This year’s virtual event will be held Nov. 4.
According to a press release, the 70 Over 70 Awards honor civic leaders, unsung heroes or other living examples of active and engaged older adults who have and continue to make significant contributions and achievements. These honorees include community leaders, business owners, entrepreneurs, volunteers, environmentalists and arts and cultural leaders. Nominees must be 70 years of age on or before Nov. 4.
“The 70 Over 70 Awards, as well as Older Americans Month, are wonderful ways we can show our appreciation for older adults making a difference in Kansas City,” said KCSC Executive Director Janet Carlson Baker. “The stories and contributions of older adults can teach and inspire others in the community, and we hope to elevate those accomplishments all we can.”
Nominations will close June 15. Visit kcshepherdscenter.org/70over70 for more information.
