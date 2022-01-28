The Northland Professionals in Aging awarded $3,000 to the Northland Living Well Collaborative at their annual holiday luncheon.
NPA is a networking group that annually selects non-profits that work with older adults to receive a charitable donation, according to a press release.
The funds will support Clay and Platte county organizations that are a part of the collaborative. The collaborative offers evidence-based classes at no cost for people living with a chronic condition such as diabetes, arthritis, or heart disease.
Additional classes include Walk with Ease, A Matter of Balance, The Aging Mastery Program, and other programs. Participants receive resources to manage their conditions, as well as peer support. The Northland Living Well Collaborative aims to promote classes and increase program access in order to improve the quality of life for participants.
Classes are offered throughout the Northland, include incentives, and are led by trained facilitators. Call Clay County Senior Services at 816-455-4800 to locate a class in your area.
