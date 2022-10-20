Raymond R. Brock Jr. was an institution in the Northland during a career that spanned almost seven decades. While real estate may have been his business, philanthropy and generosity were part of his heart. Brock, 92, passed away Sept. 30.

In 2012, Brock was named as an Outstanding Missourian for the 34th House District. Brock was nominated for the honor by Rep. Myron Neth, R-Liberty. The award recognizes people who have provided outstanding service to the country and the local community.

