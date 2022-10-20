Raymond R. Brock Jr. was an institution in the Northland during a career that spanned almost seven decades. While real estate may have been his business, philanthropy and generosity were part of his heart. Brock, 92, passed away Sept. 30.
In 2012, Brock was named as an Outstanding Missourian for the 34th House District. Brock was nominated for the honor by Rep. Myron Neth, R-Liberty. The award recognizes people who have provided outstanding service to the country and the local community.
He also dedicated his time to more than 20 professional organizations, nonprofits and community agencies including the Northland Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Clay County Economic Development Council. He also served on the Kansas City Zoo District Commission.
Brock spent a great deal of his professional career in real estate with Charles F. Curry Real Estate Co., of which he was chairman emeritus. His daughter, Ellen Todd, is now president of the company. When the company celebrated 90 years of business, Brock said he had been blessed by four things in his career: the support of family working along with him, long-time dedicated associates, good luck and good health.
Brock developed a lot of property in the late 1950s, including the Antioch Shopping Center and Kendallwood Apartments. Todd said she had the joy of Brock not only being her father, but also her boss and peer.
“It was a true honor to have him for a dad and the good fortune to work with him,” she said. “My mom and he just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. That’s another beautiful partnership, which started at William Jewell (College in Liberty).”
In 2015, Brock was presented the 2015 Community Service Award from the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Alexander Doniphan Chapter.
“(He) has contributed to the local community in an outstanding manner through his many non-compensated volunteer activities by organizing and participating in community activities,” read the award statement.
He also received the Small Business Advocate of the Year Award, which is given by the Clay County Economic Development Council. He was a Clay County Chamber’s Northlander of the Year as well as a Jay Dillingham Lifetime Achievement Award winner from Northland Neighborhoods, Inc.
“My dad was the kind of man who rolled up his sleeves and worked,” Todd said. “He may have been on many boards, but he wanted to be part of a board that made a difference and not just a name. Sure, the awards meant something to my dad, but most of the time, he deflected the attention to someone else who was leading daily or what the organization was serving. It’s a good quality that should be picked up by others.”
In 2017, Brock was awarded the Northland Community Foundation Pinnacle Award. The award is given to individuals, groups and businesses who best exemplify civic pride, leadership, individual and neighborhood caring, and who have made a significant charitable contribution either by personal deed or monetary commitment to their community. Brock was nominated by the Assistance League of Kansas City for his past service on its advisory board.
In his many service efforts, Brock provided a large space in the former Antioch Mall to help with the Assistance League’s garage sale, which started the push for the ReSALE Shop. He also helped the group with the property for the administrative center.
Other local charities that benefited from Brock were the Northland Community Foundation, Liberty Hospital Foundation, Salvation Army, the Kansas City Zoo Tax Commission and the Clay County Parks and Recreation Board. He was also a trustee of the Watkins Mill Association and College Hill.
Scott Page of Pony Express Bank said Brock “was the consummate gentleman, whether in business or personal encounters.”
“In my business negations with Ray, I always led with my best offer. He would never counter, we just had that mutual respect,” said Tom Page, Pony Express’ executive vice president.
“Everyone I know had the upmost respect for Ray and considered Ray the patriarch of Liberty, both in his professional life and also in his personal life as he was very generous in his philanthropic support of many charitable organizations in the Northland. He will be missed by many for sure,” said Scott Page, president and CEO of Pony Express Bank.
“My dad was all about improving the Northland,” Todd said. “His family came first, then work and community following. Friends could count on him. My dad had a way of making people feel valued. It was his gift that he modeled for us. In his eyes, everyone has value. He treated people with great respect. You were heard and valued. He was my role model and I hope these wonderful qualities ripple on. I’m sure there are many people in this community whose lives were made better for knowing him.”
