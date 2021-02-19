Northland COVID vaccine site hit by weather delays

CLAY COUNTY — Like many other sites across the state, due to extremely low temperatures and brutal cold earlier this week, COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the Operation Safe mass vaccine site at Cerner’s headquarters in North Kansas City are being postponed.
Releases from officials to those with appointments earlier this week said those appointments were being rescheduled for late this week. Then, on Thursday, Feb. 18, a release from Clay County Public Center stated a shipping delay was further postponing vaccinations that were scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 19 and 20.
“All patient appointments will be rescheduled when vaccine delivery is confirmed,” states a release on the Operation Safe Facebook page. “We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”
The news comes after the site, originally opened to serve those who live or work in Clay County, was opened to all Missouri residents Wednesday, Feb. 17.
“Operation Safe requests that Missouri residents interested in getting vaccinated at one of our clinics completed the Clay County Public Health Center interest form. Operation Safe will continue to use this tool to send invitations based on the State of Missouri’s mandated phases and tiers, in the order in which forms were submitted. To date, we have received over 68,000 submissions on the Clay County Public Health Center interest form,” states an Operation Safe release. The interest form can be found online at clayhealth.com/301/COVID-19-Vaccine.
During discussions with reporters this week, Gov. Mike Parson said mass vaccination sites across the state are dealing with rescheduling of appointments due to inclement weather, but that cancellations did not affect regional vaccine allocations, and Missouri is still on track.
Parson spoke of encouraging COVID-19 data and said coronavirus activity has declined for the fifth consecutive week. As of Thursday, Missouri is the fourth lowest in the nation for daily positive cases per 100,000 people. The positivity rate is down to 7%.
Randall Williams, director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, addressed prioritizing teachers in the state's vaccination efforts and reiterated the state has no plans to move teachers up in priority to be vaccinated. Currently, teachers are in Phase 1B Tier 3 along with members of the media and those who work in government communication sectors. The state is currently vaccinating those with high-risk health conditions in Phase 1B Tier 2.
Williams said he and the governor are focusing vaccination efforts on the most vulnerable populations, including the elderly and residents with preexisting conditions who would be more likely to succumb to the virus if they contracted it.
"Those people most likely to get sick and, bluntly, to pass away if they get COVID continues to be my focus and the governor's focus," Williams said. "We just feel like it's our obligation to protect those most likely to get really sick."
In a news release Thursday, the Missouri National Education Association demanded teachers and school personnel get prioritized in the states vaccination efforts. The release states other states such as Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska have all prioritized vaccinating educators.
"If these states can prioritize vaccinating educators to resume full in-person instruction safely, why can't Missouri?” reads the statement.
Parson told members of the media he and his wife received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but that they signed up online, like everyone else.
More details on state of vaccinations in Clay County and related delays due to weather will be published as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.