Northland creatively celebrates Easter amid social distancing

As the coronavirus pandemic has prompted cities and the state to enact stay-at-home orders and issue social distancing guidelines, entities and individuals are finding creative ways to celebrate the Easter holiday.
Kearney
In Kearney, a car parade is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 12. The parade, open to anyone with a vehicle, will start at Price Chopper, located near Interstate 35 in the 700 block of Watson Drive.
“The Easter Bunny will be cruising in a golf cart,” states the details posted to the event listing on Facebook.
As of Wednesday, April 8, more than 70 people said they plan to participate.
To learn more, search “Kearney Easter Car Parade” on Facebook.
Liberty
In Liberty, there is an effort to create a community Easter hunt. The city is encouraging residents to place Easter decor in front yards and on windows and doors of houses.
The city asks residents to let the city know via Facebook, facebook.com/LibertyMissouri, in which neighborhood or on what street the decorated house is located so the city can encourage others to come by to see the decor while observing social distancing guidelines.
City leadership is not asking for full addresses, but enough details so those driving by with children can spot the decorations as part of the hunt.
In addition, although Liberty Parks & Recreation’s annual Big Bunny Bash event was canceled, there will be a drive-thru Easter event where Liberty children can get toys and candy-filled eggs. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 10, at the Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road. One bag of eggs per family will be given while supplies last.
While the church’s Easter service, as with many churches in the Northland, will be online, Liberty United Methodist Church will offer a wave and blessing event at 10 a.m. Easter morning, Sunday, April 12.
Eventgoers are encouraged to drive through church parking lots at 1001 Sunset Ave. and/or 100 Rush Creek Parkway to receive a wave and blessing from the church staff.
Smithville
Family Worship Center in Smithville is hosting a citywide Easter scavenger hunt from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday.
During the hunt, participants will have a list of clues provided by the church on it’s Facebook page, website and app to use as they traverse the city in search of posterboard-sized eggs that will be placed at 14 locations around the city. The hunt is open to all.
“What we are encouraging folks to do is hop in their cars after Easter service and try to solve the clues to find the Easter eggs. Snap a photo of (each egg) and post it on our church Facebook page using #FWCEaster,” said Lead Pastor Nick Arnold. “Then, depending on participation level, the first handful or so of individuals that complete that and get all the eggs will get a little prize mailed to them.”
The prize, the pastor said, is a gift card.
The FWC website is at fwcsmithville.com and the church’s Facebook page is at facebook.com/fwcsmithville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.