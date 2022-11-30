CLAY COUNTY — As the season of giving is upon us, many find giving to others a way to spread the Christmas spirit. In that vein, the following is a list of reputable, local charitable organizations in need of donations where contributions stay in the local communities.
Gladstone/Kansas City North
A Turning Point: Offers a food pantry; seasonal clothing; support services through Narcotics Anonymous; a guesthouse for those in need of a shower, laundry facilities, hot meals, computer/internet access and case management services; and Academy, which offers adults a chance to earn a high school diploma; donations, volunteers accepted; contact, {a href=”http://aturningpointkc.org” target=”_blank”}http://aturningpointkc.org or call 702-6801.
Northland Shepherd’s Center: Offers a food pantry for seniors, clearinghouse to unite older adults to services and agencies and provides services to improve the quality of life for adults 60 and older; volunteers and donations accepted; contact,
{a href=”http://northlandsc.org” target=”_blank”}http://northlandsc.org or 452-4536.
Northland Animal Welfare Society: Offers low-cost spay and neutering services to high risk, low-income pet owners in the Northland; also offers vaccinations, micro-chipping, nail trimming, heart-worm tests, feline FIV/Leukemia testing, deworming, aids area rescue groups at a reduced cost; provides an on-site food pantry to assist customers and rescue groups; and offers a pet boutique of gently-used and new items for customers; donations accepted; contact, {a href=”http://pcnaws.org” target=”_blank”http://pcnaws.org or 336-1888.
Assistance League of Kansas City: offers Operation School Bell, where elementary students in need can get new clothing; Operation Child in Need, which provides services and supplies to local children; assault survivor kits that include personal care items for victims of sexual assault seen in hospital emergency rooms; Operation Celebration, which provides a party to children and teens in temporary care facilities; Operation Hug, which provides teddy bears to comfort children in crisis; and scholarships to graduating seniors in districts served by Assistance League of Kansas City; donations and volunteers needed; contact, {a href=”http://assistanceleague.org/kansas-city” target=”_blank”}http://assistanceleague.org/kansas-city or 453-6011.
Northland Salvation Army: The Salvation Army offers a food pantry for families; rent and utility assistance for those in need; programming to teach self-sufficiency; supplemental educational help including homework assistance; aid for vulnerable adults including supportive services for veteran families; and help with disaster relief and emergency preparedness; donations and volunteers needed; contact, {a href=”http://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northland” target=”_blank”}http://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northland or 452-5663.
Clay County Clothes Closet: Aims to restore dignity, self-respect and hope to people residing in the Northland who need adequate clothing, winter coats, shoes and clothing for education and employment; donations of clothing, money and volunteers accepted; contact, {a href=”http://claycountyclothescloset.org” target=”_blank”} claycountyclothescloset.org or 454-3960.
Feed Northland Kids: Aids in feeding children in need in Clay and Platte counties; offers a BackSnack Program, which are weekend food kits; Food for Thought, which addresses hunger in middle and high schools through food pantries; and a Community Food Kit program; volunteers and financial donations accepted; contact, {a href=”http://feednorthlandkids.org” target=”_blank”}feednorthlandkids.org or 301-4483.
Kearney
Fulfillment House: Aimed at enriching employment opportunities for adults with special needs; business partners, volunteers and donations needed; contact, {a href=”https://thefulfillmenthouse.org/”}https://thefulfillmenthouse.org or 635-7049.
Kearney Enrichment Council: Aims to improve quality of life for Kearney and Holt residents with community center and senior center services, downtown revitalization, Shop With a Cop Program for children in need, family-friendly events, youth programming and emergency rental assistance; donations needed; visit, {a href=”https://www.kearneyfirehouse.org/kec”} https://www.kearneyfirehouse.org/kec.
Kearney Family Foundation: Provides gifts, food, local hygiene items and more to families in need in Kearney School District boundaries; volunteers, adoption of families, other financial donations needed; contact, {a href=”http://kearneyfamilyfoundation.org” target=”_blank”}kearneyfamilyfoundation.org or (913) 961-3964.
Kearney Food Pantry: Provides free food for those in need in Kearney School District boundaries; volunteers, food and financial donations needed; contact,
kearneyfoodpantry.com or 903-4763.
Liberty
Rebuilding Together Kansas City: Provides safety modifications for homeowners who want to improve accessibility, reduce falls and increase independence in the home; volunteers and financial donations accepted; contact, {a href=”http://rebuildingtogetherkc.org” target=”_blank”}https://rebuildingtogetherkc.org or 781-8985.
Hillcrest Hope: Arranges transitional housing that includes education courses, budget setting and accountability; two other programs aid in keeping program graduates in their home and self-improvement; volunteers and financial donations accepted; contact, {a href=”http://hillcresthope.org” target=”_blank”}http://
hillcresthope.org or 781-8988.
In As Much Ministry Food Bank: Offers food, household and personal care items to those in need; school supplies available to low-income families in August; volunteers and financial donations accepted; contact,
{a href=”http://inasmuchministry.org” target=”_blank”}http://inasmuchministry.org or 781-6357.
Love INC of Clay County: Helps families with emergency financial assistance for rent and utilities; Happy Bottoms, the KC area diaper bank, aids families with diaper needs; financial donations and volunteers accepted; contact,
{a href=”http://loveincofclaycounty.org” target=”_blank”}http://loveincofclaycounty.org or 781-3200.
Hillcrest Transitional Housing: Provides rapid rehousing services with case management, housing location assistance and financial assistance for those in need; financial donations accepted; contact, {a href=”http://hillcrestkc.org” target=”_blank”}https://hillcrestkc.org or 994-6935.
Smithville
A Meal That Counts: Provides warm meals to seniors, veterans and homebound adults in Smithville; purchases from year-round farmers market, AMTC Co-op, provide for meals to those in need; contact, {a href=”https://www.facebook.com/Amealthatcounts”}https://www.facebook.com/Amealthatcounts or 518-9520.
Kalani Foundation: Helps women fleeing domestic violence; donations, volunteers accepted; contact, {a href=”https://kalanifoundation.com/”}https://kalanifoundation.com or 432-4016.
Shop With a Cop: Provides community outreach from local police officers and Christmas present shopping sprees and fun to children in need; financial donations needed; contact,
{a href=”https://www.facebook.com/SPOSWAC/”}https://www.facebook.com/SPOSWAC/ or donate at Smithville City Hall or Central Bank in Smithville.
