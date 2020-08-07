Northland house part of 2020 Artisan Home Tour

The Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City announced the Artisan Home Tour has been rescheduled for three weekends in August (Aug. 14-16, 21-23 and 28-30).
The tour, originally scheduled for earlier this summer in June, was postponed in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Presented by Ferguson Enterprises, this tour will feature eight unique and luxurious homes built by some of Kansas City’s finest custom home builders, according to a press release.
The only Northland representative on the tour is described as a modern European country home by Freeman Custom Homes’ house at 8609 N.E. Shoal Creek Parkway, Kansas City, features a private courtyard in the center of the house, a French cafe-style bar, outdoor movie wall and a hidden stairway.
The Artisan Home Tour of Greater Kansas City is a ticketed event designed to benefit the work of JDRF, formerly known as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. JDRF is a nonprofit organization that funds Type 1 diabetes research. The more tickets that are purchased, the more our community can help find a cure for type 1 diabetes.
Tickets are available for all seven homes which are spread across the metropolitan area or one home for $10. Tickets are available online at www.artisanhometourkc.org, via the mobile app, at area Hy-Vee stores or at any of the Artisan homes once the tour begins.
There are safety guidelines in place for the tour including masks being required; maintaining physical distance while touring; restrict touching surfaces and handles in the home; limiting time in the home; and bring hand sanitizer as well.
