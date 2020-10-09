After postponing the last half of the 2019-20 program due to COVID-19, the Northland Symphony Orchestra is exploring new ways to continue bringing music to the community. With this in mind, the orchestra is offering a virtual recital series featuring members of the NSO performing solo recitals coordinated by director and conductor Jim Murray.
The second recital in this series features Chris White, principal trombonist in the Northland Symphony Orchestra, and collaborating pianist Daniel Velicer.
The recitals will be posted on the orchestra’s Facebook and Instagram pages as well as the website northlandsymphony.org and YouTube channel at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.
