HOLT — Northland Therapeutic Riding Center will host a Crap Shoot from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 28, at 13608 Henson Road.
The event is a fundraiser for the center, which seeks to improve quality of life for people with special needs through equine assisted activities and therapies.
During the event, there will be 500 marked squares in the arena. Two horses are brought in and the the first square a horse “plops” in wins $250.
Tickets are available at northlandtrc.org. The event will also be livestreamed on the site.
